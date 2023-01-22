 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Landless, tenant farmers miss out on compensation for crop loss by weather events

Unseasonal or high intensity rainfall is regularly damaging crops across India over the past few years.

(Representative Image: Mongabay/Geetanjali Gurlhosur)

-Usually, farmers get some compensation for the damage. But these primarily land-holding farmers and ignore the huge chunk of landless farmers and tenant farmers working on leased land.

-Giving farmland on lease is illegal in many states of India. Farming on another person’s land is done through informal or verbal contracts with shared benefits.

By Arvind Shukla

Ram Sagar, 64, a farmer who lives in Turkauli village of Sitapur district in Uttar Pradesh, lost three and a half acres of paddy crop due to heavy, unseasonal rains in October 2022. Another resident of the village, 42-year-old Jabir Ali, also lost an acre of paddy. As per the state government’s promise, Sagar will soon get the compensation, but Ali, a contract farmer farming on someone else’s land, will not get any.

The story of Channu Lal Rajput of Thekua village in the same district of Uttar Pradesh, about 15 kilometres from Turkauli, is like that of Ali. He had taken 2.5 acres of land on contract, but the crop suffered heavy damage due to intense rain. And just like many other tenant farmers, locally known as bataidaars, Rajput too will not get any compensation for his loss.

Standing in almost knee-deep water, Rajput, 50, cursed the day he had taken up paddy cultivation on contract. Heavy rains in October destroyed his ripened crop. In 2022, his wheat and mentha crops also got damaged due to extreme rainfall.