Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra

Moneycontrol News
Jan 25, 2023 / 12:22 PM IST

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and J K Maheshwari directed that Ashish shall not stay either in Uttar Pradesh or in Delhi during the interim bail period.

File image: Ashish Mishra, son of MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni (Source: ANI)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted eight-week interim bail to Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra's son Ashish in the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence which claimed eight lives.

"The petitioner is directed to be released on interim bail, initially for a period of eight weeks subject to furnishing bail bond to the satisfaction of the trial court," the bench said.

"With a view to ward of any direct or indirect influence on the material witnesses, who are yet to depose, the petitioner is directed to leave the state of Uttar Pradesh within one week from the date of his release on interim bail," it said.