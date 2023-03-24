 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka decides to abolish 4% reservation for minorities, places them under EWS category

PTI
Mar 24, 2023 / 11:04 PM IST

The cabinet decided to bring the religious minorities under the EWS category.

The Karnataka government on Friday announced its decision to scrap the four per cent quota for minorities and add it to the existing quota of two dominant communities of the poll-bound state.

The 4 per cent reservation given to Muslims under 2B classification of the OBC category will now be divided into two equal parts and added to the existing quota of Vokkaligas and Lingayats for whom two new reservation categories of 2C and 2D were created during the Belagavi Assembly Session last year.

The decision comes ahead of the assembly elections.