Karnataka budget likely to be presented on February 17: CM Basavaraj Bommai

Jan 14, 2023 / 05:00 PM IST

Bengaluru, Jan 14 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said the state budget is likely to be presented on February 17, and asserted that it would be "pro-people".

The upcoming budget will focus on programmes that would give more support to working classes, women and youth, he said listing out some government schemes that are being implemented in the state.

Bommai, who also holds the Finance portfolio, will be presenting the budget.

The upcoming budget is important for the ruling BJP as it will be the last one ahead of assembly elections by May.

"During the next cabinet meeting, we will decide on the dates for joint session of Karnataka legislature and for the budget session. The budget is likely to be presented on February 17. All the preparations for it has begun," the Chief Minister said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the state's revenue collection for the quarter ending December has crossed the target, and that he has given directions regarding the targets for the last quarter of the financial year.