J&K’s Gujjar Rajya Sabha MP says BJP misrepresented as an anti-Muslim party

Ghulam Ali Khatana, the recently nominated Rajya Sabha member from the tribal community in Jammu and Kashmir, wants to work for the welfare of economically weaker sections and break the “perception” that Bharatiya Janata Party is anti-Muslim.

Khatana, a Gujjar Muslim from Jammu district’s Bathindi, joined BJP in 2010 and remained at the helm of the party’s Tribal Morcha and Minority Morcha. He was nominated to the upper house on September 10 and took oath on September 28 as Rajya Sabha MP.

In the early 90s, Khatana was active in student politics at Maulana Azad Memorial Post Graduate College, Jammu. He was associated with Jammu Joint Student Federation (JJSF) and was its vice-president as well.

“I studied at the MAM College for two years pursuing a degree in Arts before migrating to the Regional Engineering College Srinagar (now NIT Srinagar) from where I completed a degree in electrical engineering,” said Khatana.

Coming from a family of dairy farmers and agriculturalists, Khatana had an inquisitive mind and was an avid reader from his childhood. He used to impart education by giving tuition to children in his neighbourhood even during his college days.

He became active in politics in 2001 when he joined the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party. He also contested legislative Assembly elections in 2008 from Nagrota, but lost to BJP’s Jugal Kishore.

After 2008, Khatana made a remarkable switch in his political approach and started participating in dialogues organised by the RSS, where he came to the conclusion that “fact was different from fiction”.

“I was trying to understand the other side, their apprehensions and their plans for the country at large, and how the minorities fit in that plan. Slowly and gradually, I realised this was a people’s movement and they want to strengthen the country and all its people. The RSS has a discipline that I have not seen in any other organisation and it values its core and dedicated workers,” Khatana added.

After joining the BJP in 2010, Khatana worked in various capacities at the grassroots, especially in the minority and tribal wings of the party at both the national and state levels. He tried to bridge the gap between his community and the BJP, which was perceived to be anti-Minority.

“The successive regimes in Jammu and Kashmir have only used the tribals, non-Kashmiri speaking population as a vote bank and never tried to alleviate their situation on the ground. What have the National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party and Congress done for Gujjar and Bakerwal communities in Sidhra and other places on the outskirts of Jammu? They snatched their dwellings, lands and converted them into JDA (Jammu Development Authority) property. These communities were deprived of their basic rights,” said Khatana.

Jammu region has a diverse population; dialogue is a must for peaceful cohabitation. Local parties are inciting and dividing people on the basis of region and religion.

Scrapping of Article 370

It was a historic decision. Article 370 was a roadblock to the development and empowerment of people. It was beneficial only for a select few and the Modi government has shattered all those old corridors of power and nepotism in J&K.

“Look at the rights the tribals have gotten since August 2019, it’s clear for all to see. Look at Ayushman Bharat, everyone has a health card in Jammu and Kashmir. In the coming days, you will see more growth and development for the common masses, especially the backward people,” he said.

Reservation for Paharis

Paharis should get Schedule Tribe status, but the quota of the tribal communities, Gujjars and Bakerwals, must be protected. Tribal communities are politically under-represented, therefore the general population of these communities doesn’t have much exposure and can be easily manipulated by vested interests.

“It’s my appeal to both Gujjar and Pahari communities to not succumb to propaganda and maintain brotherhood. The BJP believes in Sab Ka Saath, Sab Ka Vikas and Sab Ka Vishwas. We will never let down any of our people," said Khatana.

On BJP’s 'anti-Muslim' image

The Gujjar and Bakerwal population in Jammu and Kashmir is 100 percent Muslim and BJP is only the party that has empowered them through the Forest Right Act, scrapping inter-district employment ban and giving them political reservation, he said.

“Now tell me if BJP is anti-Muslim, who is pro-Muslim? BJP is a pro-people party. Look at me, I am a Muslim from the most backward community in India with no money and no political lineage. But the BJP has sent me to the highest legislature of the country. Now, it’s my duty as a member of the upper house to represent the interests of my people without any consideration to caste, region and religion,” he said.

Khatana is hopeful that elections will soon take place in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and that people will reward the BJP with a thumping majority.