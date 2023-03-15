 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

ISRO readies OneWeb satellites for March 26 launch

PTI
Mar 15, 2023 / 08:32 PM IST

"Exciting news from India as we confirm the encapsulation of our 36 satellites ahead of OneWebLaunch18; our final launch which will complete our Gen 1 constellation," OneWeb said on Twitter.

The 36 satellites of OneWeb reached India on February 16 from the satellite manufacturing unit in Florida for integration with the Launch Vehicle Mark III. (Image source: OneWeb/Twtter)

ISRO is all set to launch 36 low earth orbit satellites for UK-based OneWeb later this month that will complete its first-generation constellation for providing internet through space across the world.

"Exciting news from India as we confirm the encapsulation of our 36 satellites ahead of OneWebLaunch18; our final launch which will complete our Gen 1 constellation," OneWeb said on Twitter.

"Target date is March 26th Go OneWeb," Massimiliano Ladovaz, Chief Technology Officer of OneWeb, tweeted.

The private satellite communications company has India's Bharti Enterprises as a major investor and shareholder.