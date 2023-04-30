 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Irdai asks insurance companies to lay down social media guidelines for employees

PTI
Apr 30, 2023 / 03:36 PM IST

The guidelines are applicable to all insurers, including foreign re-insurance branches (FRBs) and insurance intermediaries regulated by the Irdai.

An organisation's reputation is closely linked to the behaviour of its employees, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) said, adding "Social media should be used in a way that adds value to the organisation's business".

Regulator Irdai has asked insurance companies to lay down social media guidelines for their employees to ensure that no unverified or confidential information relating to the organisation is disseminated to the public through these platforms.

The Information and Cyber Security Guidelines, which were issued by Irdai to all insurers, have a specific section on 'Acceptable usage of social media' — which states that the employees should be refrained from disseminating any unverified and confidential information on "any Blogs/Chat forums/Discussion forums/Messenger sites/Social networking sites".

"Any information received, accessed or obtained by an employee, either in his/her official mail/personal mail/Media Forums or in any other manner, if proposed to be disseminated or shared in any Media Forum, should be forwarded to the Organisation's Compliance team and corporate communication team for prior approval," it said.