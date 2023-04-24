 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

IOA Executive Council meeting on April 27 to discuss WFI impasse

PTI
Apr 24, 2023 / 08:09 PM IST

As per the government directive, the ad-hoc panel will also manage day-to-day affairs of the WFI till the sports body gets a fresh Executive Committee.

IOA

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Monday said it will hold its Executive Council meeting on Thursday to look for "actionable solutions" to end the current impasse in the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

IOA president PT Usha said the Olympic body decided to hold the meeting at the earliest after the sports ministry stalled the federation's election on May 7 and asked the sport's governing body to constitute an ad-hoc committee and conduct the polls within 45 days of its formation.

As per the government directive, the ad-hoc panel will also manage day-to-day affairs of the WFI till the sports body gets a fresh Executive Committee.

"In light of the letter received from GoI-MYAS, IOA undertakes the urgency of the matter. Our scheduled EC meet on 27 April will discuss & provide actionable solutions to the current impasse in WFI. IOA is committed to the betterment of our sportspersons & its sporting ecosystem," Usha tweeted.