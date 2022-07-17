IndiGo's Hyderabad-bound flight diverted to Pakistan's Karachi airport after technical glitch

A Hyderabad-bound IndiGo airliner from Sharjah was diverted to Pakistan's Karachi airport on July 17 due to a technical issue, news agency ANI reported.

"IndiGo flight 6E-1406, operating from Sharjah to Hyderabad was diverted to Karachi. The pilot observed a technical defect. Necessary procedures were followed and as a precaution, the aircraft was diverted to Karachi," the report said, adding that an additional flight will be sent to Karachi to fly the passengers to Hyderabad.

Reportedly, this is the second Indian Airline to make a precautionary landing in Karachi in last two weeks.

Earlier, due to a technical glitch, SpiceJet's Dubai-bound flight from New Delhi made a landing in Pakistan's Karachi airport on July 5.

"SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Dubai diverted to Karachi. Boeing 737' engine has developed a technical fault. The captain of the aircraft sought a precautionary landing and was given permission. All passengers on board are safe. The call sign of the aircraft is SG11," ANI reported on Tuesday.

According to the Karachi airport officials, the flight was diverted when it was on the way to Dubai.

The plane landed in Karachi 0803 am (local time), 53 minutes after being airborne. It got parked in the designated area where engineers assessed the problem, the report said quoting Pakistan's civil aviation authority (CAA) official.

The Indian low-cost carrier had confirmed the emergency landing of SpiceJet in Karachi.

SpiceJet B737 aircraft operating flight SG-11 (Delhi - Dubai) was diverted to Karachi due to an indicator light malfunctioning. The aircraft landed safely at Karachi and passengers were safely disembarked.

No emergency was declared and the aircraft made a normal landing, the SpiceJet officials had said. Passengers were served refreshments and a replacement aircraft was sent to Karachi to take the passengers to Dubai.

