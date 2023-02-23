 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

India's potential in green energy no less than a goldmine, invest here: PM Modi to investors

Moneycontrol News
Feb 23, 2023 / 11:03 AM IST

Addressing a webinar on various announcements made in the Union Budget 2023-24 on green growth, Modi said, "India will play an important role in green energy, I invite all stakeholders to invest in India."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday sought investments in green energy sector saying that the country's potential in renewable energy is no less than a "goldmine".

Addressing a webinar on various announcements made in the Union Budget 2023-24 on green growth, Modi said, "India will play an important role in green energy, I invite all stakeholders to invest in India." He stated that the potential of renewable energy like solar, wind energy and biogas in India is not less than a goldmine, he said.

He stated that the government is very focussed on bio-fuel and it will bring a lot of opportunity for investors.

He referred to India achieving 10 per cent ethanol blending target five months ahead of schedule. He also talked about meeting the target of 40 per cent non-fossil fuel capacity nine year ahead of schedule.