Skyroot Aerospace set to launch India's first private rocket from ISRO's Sriharikota next week

Hyderabad-based space-tech startup Skyroot Aerospace is planning to launch India's first privately developed rocket, Vikram-S, between November 12 and 16, based on weather conditions.

The mission named ‘Prarambh’, meaning ‘the beginning’, was unveiled by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman, S Somanath in Bengaluru on November 7.

A launch window between November 12 and 16 has been notified by authorities. The final date will be confirmed later based on weather conditions.

This was decided after they received technical launch clearance from the space regulator IN-Space.

Pawan Kumar Chandana, CEO and co-founder of the startup will serve as the mission director for Parambh.

Naga Bharath Daka, COO and co-founder of Skyroot Aerospace said. “The Vikram-S rocket getting launched is a single-stage sub-orbital launch vehicle which would carry three customer payloads and help test and validate the majority of the technologies in the Vikram series of space launch vehicles."

Skyroot’s launch vehicles are named ‘Vikram’ as a tribute to the founder of the Indian Space programme and renowned scientist Dr Vikram Sarabhai.

Chandana, said, “We could build and get our Vikram-S rocket mission-ready in such a short time only because of the invaluable support we received from ISRO and IN-SPACe, and the technology talent that we inherently possess."

Earlier, Skyroot had signed an MoU with ISRO in this regard.

Last month, Skyroot announced it has raised $51 million (Rs 403 crore) in a Series-B financing round. That was the largest funding round ever in the Indian spacetech sector, a release by the company claimed.

Singapore-headquartered GIC led the funding round. Mayank Rawat, Managing Director of GIC India Direct Investment Group, will be joining Skyroot’s Board, the release said.