India’s first indigenous surveillance drone to be launched next week

India’s first indigenous advanced unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) for strategic reconnaissance and surveillance will be launched next week. By June-July, a second indigenous weaponised drone is also expected to conduct its first flight test, according to a report by The Times of India.

The DRDO-developed Tapas-BH (tactical aerial platform for advanced surveillance-beyond horizon) drone will stream live the aerial and static exhibition of several aircraft during the Aero-India show in Bengaluru. So far, over 180 flights have been recorded on Tapas-BH.

“Tapas-BH will showcase its capabilities, which includes operating at altitudes up to 28,000-feet, with an endurance of over 18 hours. The medium-altitude long-endurance (MALE) is DRDO’s solution for ISTAR (intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance) requirements of the Army, IAF and Navy,” a defence ministry official said on February 9.

Moneycontrol News