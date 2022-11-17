 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Indian national jailed in Singapore for withdrawing fraud money

Moneycontrol News
Nov 17, 2022 / 07:14 AM IST

In exchange for at least SGD 100, Bhambri Kunal had withdrawn the cash from Singapore bank accounts, which were sums later traced to three fraud victims in the US.

Representative image

A 26-year-old Indian national, who first came to Singapore in 2018 to study, was jailed for nine weeks after he pleaded guilty to three counts of dealing with the benefits of criminal conduct, involving more than SGD 26,000 that was traced to three fraud victims in the United States.

In exchange for at least SGD 100, Bhambri Kunal had withdrawn the cash from Singapore bank accounts, which were sums later traced to three fraud victims in the US.

Bhambri was sentenced on Wednesday, The Straits Times reported.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Seah Ee Wei said between February and March 2021, Singapore's Commercial Affairs Department received information on fraudulent transfers involving three victims in the US.

The first victim, Kay Kovaleski, had filed a report with her country's Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on February 10, 2021. She was duped into wiring USD 29,500 (SGD 39,000 according to court documents) to a bank account in Singapore belonging to a man called Rahul Kumar.

Thirteen days later, the second victim, Kimberly Lynn Mole, told the Santa Maria police department in California that she was deceived into wiring USD 32,620 to a Singapore bank account belonging to one Brar Vishavjeet.