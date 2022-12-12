 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian aviation market has significant opportunities but taxation always an issue: IATA chief Willie Walsh

PTI
Dec 12, 2022 / 07:15 AM IST

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is a global grouping that represents around 300 airlines, including those from India, and its members account for nearly 83 per cent of the global air traffic.

The Indian civil aviation market has exciting and significant opportunities but taxation has always been an issue which also makes the industry less competitive, according to IATA chief Willie Walsh.

India is seeing a "much stronger recovery" than the Asia Pacific region in general but there could be challenges in terms of getting new aircraft and spare parts, as per IATA.

"The market in India... The opportunity in India has to be considered to be very very significant. There are issues in India not unique to aviation but the regulatory regime and bureaucracy can hinder the pace (of growth)," Walsh said during an interaction with reporters from the Asia Pacific region earlier this week here.

While the Indian market has not seen the pace of growth that was seen in China, the potential exists, he said and emphasised that in India, he sees a really exciting market and opportunities.

After being severely impacted by the pandemic, the country's civil aviation sector is on the recovery path.