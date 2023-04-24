 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

India witnessed 85.1% decline in malaria cases from 2015 to 2022: Health Minister Mandaviya

PTI
Apr 24, 2023 / 10:29 PM IST

Malaria is not just a public health issue but also a social, economic and political challenge that requires the cooperation of all the stakeholders, Mandaviya said.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

India witnessed an 85.1-per cent decline in malaria cases and an 83.36-per cent decline in deaths caused by the disease from 2015 to 2022, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday.

Malaria is not just a public health issue but also a social, economic and political challenge that requires the cooperation of all the stakeholders, Mandaviya said while virtually addressing the Asia Pacific Leaders' Conclave on Malaria Elimination in the presence of Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, Mizoram's Health Minister Dr R Lalthamgliana, NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr V K Paul and Dr Poonam Khetrepal, Regional Director, WHO-SEARO.

"India was the only high-burden, high-impact country in the South-East Asia region to report a decline in malaria cases in 2020 as compared to 2019.

"India witnessed an 85.1-per cent decline in malaria cases and an 83.36-per cent decline in deaths during 2015-2022," Mandaviya said.