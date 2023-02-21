 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India to hold seminar at G20 meeting this week for consensus on crypto assets: DEA Secy

Meghna Mittal
Feb 21, 2023 / 02:24 PM IST

The Indian government is engaging with G20 countries to build international coordination on the policy approach to crypto assets.

Economic affairs secretary Ajay Seth

India will hold a seminar at the G20 meetings in Bengaluru this week to help build a consensus on crypto assets, economic affairs secretary Ajay Seth said.

Work in this regard is underway by various delegations, Seth said at a press briefing ahead of the first meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors under the Indian presidency of the G20 scheduled for February 24-25 in Bengaluru.

This will be preceded by the G20 finance and central bank deputies meeting on February 22, co-chaired by Seth and Reserve Bank of India deputy governor Michael D Patra.

More than 70 delegates from G20 nations and other invited countries are expected to attend the meetings.