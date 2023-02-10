India stands firmly with people of Turkiye: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that Indian teams are working day and night as a part of "Operation Dost" to help the relief and rescue operations in the earthquake-hit Turkiye.

"They will keep giving their best to ensure maximum lives and property are saved. In this critical time, India stands firmly with the people of Turkiye," he tweeted.

Modi tagged MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi's tweet showing visuals of the help being rendered by Indian teams.

"The Indian Army team of medical specialists is on the job 24x7, providing relief to those injured," Bagchi said.

Officials said more than 106 people have been treated so far at the Indian Army field hospital in Iskenderun in Turkiye.

PTI