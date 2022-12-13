India Stack an opportunity for the Global South: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Technology stack developed in India provides an opportunity for the countries that have not been able to afford digitalisation to climb rapidly the ladder of digitisation, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Tuesday.

While speaking at India Global Forum (IGF) in Dubai, Chandrasekhar said there are tremendous opportunities in a boundary-less partnership with the UAE.

"The India Stack today represents an opportunity for the Global South, countries that have in a sense been left behind or have not been able to afford the digitalisation that other advanced nations have been able to invest in, it gives them an opportunity to rapidly climb up the ladder of digitalisation," the minister said as per an official statement issued by IGF.

He said the Indian technology stack will provide the first-time ability for countries that are hitherto away from the technology landscape, to deliver to their governments and citizens the benefits of digitalisation.

Government officials generally refer to public technology platforms like Aadhaar, UPI, Cowin etc as India stack that is helping the government deliver services to people at their doorstep without any hassle.

"The India Stack is well tested in India. We have mainstreamed every Indian who was at the periphery and who felt left out. Today our citizens, who would have been otherwise left out, are empowered and feel connected to the Government of India," the minister said.

Talking about India-UAE bilateral ties, the minister said there is a tremendous opportunity in a boundary-less partnership with the UAE. "Through CEPA (Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements), we will create corridors for innovation and data to flow between the entrepreneurs and start-ups of the UAE and India. Across consumer technology, semiconductors, electronics, AI, blockchain and high-performance computing, to name a few sectors, we will create co-development models with the UAE," he said.

PTI

