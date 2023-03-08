 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India slams Pakistan foriegn minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for raking up Kashmir at UNSC debate

PTI
Mar 08, 2023 / 10:48 AM IST

Responding to Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's remarks on Jammu and Kashmir, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj on Tuesday termed his statement as 'baseless and politically motivated'.

India tore into Pakistan after its foreign minister raised the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at a Security Council debate on women, peace and security, saying it is 'unworthy' to even respond to such 'malicious and false propaganda'.

"Before I conclude, let me dismiss the frivolous, baseless and politically motivated remarks made by the delegate of Pakistan regarding the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir," she said.

Speaking at the UN Security Council open debate on "Women, Peace and Security", Kamboj said: "my delegation considers it unworthy to even respond to such malicious and false propaganda."