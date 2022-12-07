 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India seeks preferential treatment from global fertiliser suppliers; says will not tolerate cartelisation

PTI
Dec 07, 2022 / 10:04 PM IST

With fertiliser subsidy expected to rise sharply to USD 27 billion this fiscal on high global rates, the government on Wednesday asked global suppliers to give preferential treatment to a big market like India and asserted that it will not tolerate price cartelisation.

India is a major importer of fertilisers as well as raw materials. It imports about 9 million tonnes of urea to meet domestic demand. Significant quantities of DAP (di-ammonium phosphate) and MoP (muriate of potash) are also imported.

Addressing a conference organised by the Fertilisers Association of India (FAI), Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the government has taken various reforms and increased subsidy to ensure farmers get soil nutrients at an affordable price.

He said the government will promote alternate fertilisers like nano liquid urea and nano DAP as part of its efforts to become self-reliant.

Mandaviya invited global companies to set up fertiliser manufacturing plants and storage facilities in India, besides partnering with Indian firms to supply soil nutrients.

The minister also expressed concern over the rise in the government's fertiliser subsidy bill because of the sharp rally in global prices, saying whatever happened in the global market following the Russia-Ukraine war was unfair and not correct.