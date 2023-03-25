 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India ready to lead from front in fight against tuberculosis: Health minister Mandaviya

PTI
Mar 25, 2023 / 02:23 PM IST

He said India has identified three important health priorities under the G20 Presidency. All of these are focused on universal health coverage and relevant to our response for TB elimination, he added.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (Image credit: Sansad TV)

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday said India is ready to lead from the front and be the voice of the Global South in the collaborative fight against tuberculosis (TB).

He also emphasied on developing TB vaccines, saying it was the need of the hour.

We have seen the unwavering commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to end TB in India. We are ready to lead from the front and be voice of the Global South in the collaborative fight against TB," Mandaviya said during an address to the 36th board meeting of Stop TB Partnership at Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

