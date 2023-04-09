 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India does not believe in conflict between ecology and economy, says PM

PTI
Apr 09, 2023 / 03:21 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India did not believe in conflict between ecology and economy but gave importance to coexistence between the two.

Protection of wildlife was a universal issue, Modi said, launching the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA), which endeavours to protect and conserve big cats.

The Prime Minister was speaking after inaugurating the programme "Commemoration of 50 years of Project Tiger" organised at Karnataka State Open University. Citing data about the tiger population in India, which stood at 3,167 in 2022, Modi said, ”The tiger numbers that we have reached shows that this family of ours is growing. This is a moment of pride.”

Calling for a standing ovation to celebrate the rise in tiger population, he added, ”I’m confident and I assure the world that in the days to come we will achieve more.”