India, China troops face off at LAC in Arunachal on Dec 9, 'minor injuries' on both sides: Reports

Moneycontrol News
Dec 12, 2022 / 08:53 PM IST

Following the face-off, both sides "immediately disengaged" from the area, news agency ANI learnt from government sources.

Troops of the Indian Army and China's People Liberation Army (PLA) were involved in a face off at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9, leading to "minor injuries" on both sides, news agency ANI reported, citing government sources, on December 12.

Following the face off, both sides "immediately disengaged" from the area, the sources reportedly said.

According to news agency PTI, at least six soldiers who were injured in the clash were brought to Guwahat for treatment.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the developments. An official statement was awaited by the time the preliminary reports had emerged.

As a follow-up of the incident, India's commander in the area "held a flag meeting with his counterpart" to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to "restore peace and tranquility", ANI reported, citing the persons privy to the development.