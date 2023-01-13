 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India at Davos 2023: All you need to know about key attendees, agenda & more

Moneycontrol News
Jan 13, 2023 / 05:07 PM IST

Davos 2023: As many as 100 business leaders are expected at the 2023 Davos meeting, including Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, N Chandrasekaran, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Adar Poonawalla, Sajjan Jindal, Nadir Godrej, Rajan Mittal and Sunil Mittal, and Sanjiv Bajaj, among others.

The World Economic Forum said the annual meeting comes as multiple crises deepen divisions and leaders must address people's critical needs. (File image)

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has announced the schedule for its five-day annual meeting in the Swiss ski resort town of Davos from January 16-20. The forum has called on leaders from across the globe to address immediate economic, energy, and food crises while laying the groundwork for a more sustainable and resilient world.

The WEF said the annual meeting comes as multiple crises deepen divisions and fragment the geopolitical landscape and leaders must address people's immediate, critical needs while also laying the groundwork for a more sustainable, resilient world by the end of the decade.

The forum said this year will bring about the highest-ever business participation at Davos, with over 1,500 leaders registered across 700 organisations, including over 600 of the world's top CEOs with top-level representation from sectors, such as financial services, energy, materials and infrastructure, and information and communication technologies.

The Who’s Who at Davos 2023

The theme of the 53rd annual meeting is ‘Cooperation in a Fragmented World’ and it will convene more than 2,700 leaders from 130 countries, including 52 heads of state/government.

Top political leaders taking part will include German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, South Africa President Cyril M Ramaphosa, Spain Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Swiss President Alain Berset, and Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin.