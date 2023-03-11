 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Increase precaution, no need to panic: experts as India records two H3N2 virus deaths

PTI
Mar 11, 2023 / 11:45 AM IST

As India confirmed its first two deaths due to the H3N2 influenza virus on Friday, experts called for increased monitoring and precaution measures but also reassured that there is no need to panic yet.

In Karnataka, 82-year-old Hire Gowda. a diabetic who suffered from hypertension, died due to the H3N2 seasonal influenza subtype on March 1.

Another death, that of a 56-year-old lung cancer patient, was reported from Haryana.

From January 2 to March 5, 451 cases of the H3N2 have been reported in the country, according to the data shared by the ministry. It also said it is keeping a close watch on the situation and cases are expected to decline from month end.