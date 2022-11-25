 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
In Bad Shape | Can India adopt international practices & improve the quality of its infrastructure?

Yaruqhullah Khan
Nov 25, 2022 / 08:45 PM IST

Indian projects are constructed at a fraction of the cost of what something similar costs in a developed nation. Nonetheless, changing our bid selection process and a different testing process testing would help.

As part of Moneycontrol’s In Bad Shape series, in this story we benchmark the quality standards followed in India with the best practices followed across the world. (Representative Image)

The quality of Indian infrastructure often hits the headlines for the wrong reasons. It is deemed inferior compared to global standards, and there is growing perception within the country that the administration may not be capable of meeting the requirements of a growing economy and populace.

As part of Moneycontrol’s In Bad Shape series, in this story we benchmark the quality standards followed in India with the best practices followed across the world.

Quality standards, or design standards, define the best practices that are to be followed when designing, choosing the material, and constructing an infrastructure project.

For example, the Indian Road Congress (IRC) has laid down the standards that must be followed, and the materials that must be used, when building roads in different areas with different climatic conditions.

Are Indian standards different from international standards?

India typically follows globally accepted standards. It follows standards laid down by bodies like the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), etc.