IMD monsoon forecast will provide clarity on El Nino, says Devendra Fadnavis

PTI
Apr 11, 2023 / 06:53 AM IST

Speaking to reporters at Amravati in the Vidarbha region, he said the state government has anyway started preparations to tackle situation arising of a possible shortfall in monsoon rains.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said the India Meteorological Department is going to release its final report on the south-west monsoon forecast later this month and that will reveal if the El Nino weather pattern will cast a shadow on the June-September rains, leading to deficient precipitation.

India is likely to experience below-normal monsoon rainfall this year, with a 20 per cent chance of drought due to the end of La Nina conditions and the potential for El Nino to take hold, private forecasting agency Skymet Weather said earlier in the day.

The private forecaster has predicted the northern and central parts of the country may see a rain deficit, with Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra expected to witness inadequate showers during the core monsoon months of July and August.