Hope W20 could guide on use of best practices to leverage technology to promote women-led businesses: Union minister Irani

Feb 27, 2023 / 03:39 PM IST

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Monday said she hopes that W20, an amalgam of best minds across the world, could guide how to use best practices from each country to leverage technology to encourage women-led businesses.

The women and child development minister inaugurated the two-day W20 (Women 20) inception meeting in Aurangabad in Maharashtra being held as part of India's presidency of the G20 forum.

The W20 is an official engagement group under G20 and was established during the Turkish presidency in 2015.

Its primary objective is to ensure gender considerations are main-streamed into discussions of G20 and get translated into the G20 Leaders' Declaration as policies and commitments that foster gender equality and women's economic empowerment.