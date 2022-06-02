Here's how to link PAN with Aadhaar by June 30 to avoid Rs 1,000 fine

Central Board of Direct Taxes has said taxpayers linking their Aadhaar with PAN by June 30 would have to pay late fee of Rs 500 which will go up to Rs 1,000 in case the linking is done afterwards. Here's are step by step guide to linking Aadhaar with PAN

-Visit income tax website

-You will be redirected to a new window after selecting the Link Aadhaar option under the quick links section.

-Enter your PAN number details, Aadhaar card details, name and mobile number.

-Select the 'I validate my Aadhaar details' option after verifying the information. Choose the 'Continue' option after that.

-You will receive a one-time password (OTP) on your registered mobile number. Fill in the blanks on the screen, then click 'Validate'. After you pay the penalty, your PAN and Aadhaar will be linked.

-You can link the documents through SMS, if you do not have access to income tax portal.