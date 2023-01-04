 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Govt's paddy procurement rises 10% to 541.90 lakh tonne so far

PTI
Jan 04, 2023 / 03:13 PM IST

The government aims to procure 775.72 lakh tonne of paddy in the 2022-23 kharif marketing season (October-September).

The government's paddy procurement for the central pool rose 9.58 per cent to 541.90 lakh tonne so far in the ongoing 2022-23 kharif marketing season, according to the food ministry data.

Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Telangana were the top contributors to the central pool.

Normally, paddy procurement begins from October. However, in southern states, especially in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, it begins from September.

The actual procurement stood at record 759.32 lakh tonne in the previous kharif marketing season. According to official data, the total paddy purchase increased to 541.90 lakh tonne till January 3 of the 2022-23 kharif marketing season from 494.50 lakh tonne in the year-ago period.

Paddy purchase in Punjab declined marginally to 182.13 lakh tonne so far this marketing year from 187.12 lakh tonne in the year-ago period.