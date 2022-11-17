 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Govt rubbishes reports on approval for Covaxin due to political pressure

Nov 17, 2022 / 01:38 PM IST

There have been media reports claiming that Bharat Biotech, manufacturer of the indigenous COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, had to skip certain processes and 'speed' up clinical trials due to political pressure, the ministry said.

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday termed as "misleading" and "fallacious" media reports which claimed that regulatory approval for COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin was rushed due to political pressure.

It said scientific approach and prescribed norms were adhered to in approving COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use authorisation.

The reports further claimed that there were several irregularities in the three phases of the clinical trials conducted for the vaccine.

"These media reports are completely misleading, fallacious and ill-informed.It is clarified that Government of India and the national regulator i.e. CDSCO have followed a scientific approach and prescribed norms in approving COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use authorisation," the ministry stated.

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) met on January 1 and 2, 2021 and after due deliberations made recommendations in respect of proposal for Restricted Emergency Approval of COVID-19 virus vaccine of Bharat Biotech.