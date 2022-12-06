 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Govt on track to meet fiscal deficit target of 6.4% for current fiscal: World Bank report

PTI
Dec 06, 2022 / 05:00 PM IST

High nominal GDP growth in the first quarter supported strong growth in revenue collection, especially Goods and Services Tax (GST), despite tax cuts on fuel.

Representative Image (Reuters)

The central government is on track to meet its fiscal deficit target of 6.4 per cent of the GDP for 2022-23 on the back of strong growth in revenue collections, the World Bank said in its India Development Update on Tuesday.

Notwithstanding an increase in spending due to expanded fertilizer subsidies and food subsidies for vulnerable households in response to the commodity price shock, the government is on track to meet its FY22/23 fiscal deficit target of 6.4 per cent of GDP and the general government deficit is projected to decline to 9.6 per cent from 10.3 per cent in FY21/22 and 13.3 per cent in FY20/21.

Public debt is also projected to decline to 84.3 per cent of GDP in FY'23, from a peak of 87.6 per cent in FY'21, it said.

The central government's revenues increased by 9.5 per cent and spending by 12.2 per cent.

As a result, it said, the fiscal deficit touched 37.3 per cent of the annual target in H₁ FY22/23, above the 35 per cent of the same half last year.