Govt appoints Deepak Mohanty as PFRDA chairman

PTI
Mar 16, 2023 / 11:08 AM IST

The government has appointed Deepak Mohanty as chairman of Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).

He replaced Supratim Bandyopadhyay, whose term ended in January.

Prior to this, Mohanty, a former executive director of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), served as a member of PFRDA.

The central government hereby appoints Deepak Mohanty, former whole-time member, Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), to the post of chairperson, PFRDA, a government notification dated March 14, 2023 said.