 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Government clears 24th tranche of electoral bonds; sale from December 5

PTI
Dec 03, 2022 / 05:59 PM IST

The sale of bonds coincides with the second phase of the Gujarat assembly elections scheduled on December 5.

The government on Saturday approved the issuance of the 24th tranche of electoral bonds that will open for sale on December 5.

The sale of bonds coincides with the second phase of the Gujarat assembly elections scheduled on December 5.

Electoral bonds have been pitched as an alternative to cash donations made to political parties as part of efforts to bring transparency in political funding.

State Bank of India (SBI), in the 24th phase of sale, has been authorised to issue and encash electoral bonds through 29 authorised branches from December 5-12, the finance ministry said in a statement.

The last phase of electoral bonds (23rd tranche) was open for subscription between November 9-15, 2022.

Usually, electoral bond tranches are open for sale between 1-10 of a designated month. For instance, the 22nd tranche of bond sales took place from October 1-10, 2022 while 21st tranche was from July 1-10, 2022.