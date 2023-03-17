 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Government audit of Invest India faults decline in investment conversion rate

Shweta Punj
Mar 17, 2023 / 05:52 PM IST

According to part of the report accessed by Moneycontrol, the steady decline started even before the onset of the pandemic and that was a “cause of concern.”

Representative image

A Ministry of Commerce audit of the activities of Invest India found a decline in the conversion rate of ‘Investment Prospects’ into ‘Investment Targeting’ from 52.64 percent in 2017-18 to 25.51 percent in 2020-21 despite an increase in expenditure.

The report recommended that Invest India, an agency formed to help investors looking for opportunities and options in India, stop the downward trend in investor targeting and ensure that “physical progress [is] commensurate with financial progress.”

Earlier in the day, on 17 March, 2023, Deepak Bagla, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the investment promotion body, stepped down after the audit report questioned the work accomplished by Invest India.

According to the part of the audit report accessed by Moneycontrol, the conversion of prospects into targets steadily declined even before the pandemic started and was a “cause of concern.”