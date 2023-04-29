 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

Gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari, brother Afzal Ansari convicted in 2007 Gangsters Act case

PTI
Apr 29, 2023 / 07:49 PM IST

Afzal was later taken into custody and sent to jail. The verdict could lead to Afzal losing his Lok Sabha membership.

Mukhtar Ansari

Court  in Ghazipur (UP) on Saturday sentenced gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari and his brother and BSP MP Afzal Ansari to imprisonment for 10 years and four years, respectively in a 2007 Gangsters Act case.

''The court of Additional Sessions Judge/First MP-MLA Court Durgesh also imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on Mukhtar and Rs 1 lakh on Afzal,'' ADGC Criminal Neeraj Srivastava said. Afzal, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP from Ghazipur parliamentary constituency, was produced in the court, while his brother Mukhtar attended the proceedings via video conferencing.

Afzal was later taken into custody and sent to jail. The verdict could lead to Afzal losing his Lok Sabha membership. According to the Representation of the People Act, any member will be disqualified if convicted and sentenced to imprisonment for two years or more.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (from Wayanad in Kerala) and UP legislators, including Azam Khan (Rampur), his son Abdullah Azam (Suar) and BJP's Vikram Saini (Khatauli-Muzaffarnagar), had recently lost their memberships under the provisions of the same Act.