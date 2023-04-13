 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gadkari threat call case: Police claim accused has links with Dawood gang, LeT, PFI

PTI
Apr 13, 2023 / 11:08 PM IST

Union minister Nitin Gadkari (file image)

A man arrested for allegedly making threatening calls to Union minister Nitin Gadkari's office in Nagpur had connections with the Dawood Ibrahim gang and outlawed organisations Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Popular Front of India (PFI), a top police official said on Thursday.

Jayesh Pujari alias Kantha alias Salim Shahir Kantha, a murder convict, is accused of making threatening calls to Gadkari's public relations office in Nagpur  first in January and then in March.

The Dhantoli police in the city has invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against him.

Nagpur Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar on Thursday said that probe revealed that he had connections with the Dawood gang, PFI and LeT.