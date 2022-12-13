 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
G7 countries support India's G20 Presidency; reiterates commitments towards equitable world

PTI
Dec 13, 2022 / 07:11 AM IST

"As we look to the 2023 G7 Summit in Hiroshima under the Japanese Presidency, and in our support to the Indian G20 Presidency, we stand strong, united and absolutely committed to rebuilding a peaceful, prosperous and sustainable future for all," the statement further added.

The G-7 countries on Monday came out in support of India's presidency of G-20 countries and reiterated its commitments towards an equitable world. In a joint statement issued on Monday, the leaders of the G-7 countries said they endorse a sustainable future for all.

"Under the German Presidency, we, the G7, together with other international partners, have demonstrated our resolve to jointly addressing both major systemic challenges and immediate crises of our time. Our commitments and actions pave the way for progress towards an equitable world", leaders of G-7 countries said in a joint statement.

India formally assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1.

Prime Minister Modi said said India will work to further promote oneness, inspired by the theme of "One Earth, One Family, One Future" and listed terror, climate change, pandemic as the greatest challenges that can be best fought together.

India's G20 priorities will be shaped in consultation with not just our G20 partners, but also our fellow-travellers in the global South, whose voice often goes unheard, Modi said in an article which appeared in several newspapers and was posted on his website as well.