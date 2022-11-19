 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
G20: India plans Science-20, side events next year

PTI
Nov 19, 2022 / 08:41 PM IST

Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday chaired a meeting of six science ministries and departments to review the preparations for the S-20 summit.

India will host a meeting of science ministers from G-20 member nations at Coimbatore in July next year during its presidency of the grouping of the world's 20 major developed and emerging economies.

Besides the Science-20 Summit with the theme 'Disruptive Science for Innovative and Sustainable Growth', the science administrators will also host the Research Innovation Initiated Gathering (RIIG) on the theme Research and Innovation for Equitable Society.

A number of side events related to the Science-20 and RIIG meetings have been planned across the country to showcase India's rich cultural heritage and diversity, an official statement said.

The Science-20 Secretariat will be chaired by Vijay P Bhatkar, the architect of the PARAM series of supercomputers with Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India Prof Ajay K Sood and noted structural chemist Gautam Desiraju as eminent members of the Secretariat.

The inception meeting for the S-20 meeting will be held on January 30-31 in Puducherry, while the side event on 'non-conventional energy for a greener future' will be held on Bangaram Island in Lakshadweep on February 27-28.