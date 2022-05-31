From IAS vacancies to EWS selections: 5 takeaways from civil services exam

The Government of India needs 749 bureaucrats, including Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officers, to fill up vacancies, for which the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has recommended the appointment of 685 candidates.

Moneycontrol explains five key takeaways from the civil services exams results, including how many economically weaker section (EWS) candidates and women toppers, have made it to the elite civil service ranks of the country.

Number of vacancies

There are a combined of at least 417 civil service vacancies available this year for the top three services including IAS, IPS and IFS. Individually, the IAS has 180 positions open, the IFS has 37, and the Indian Police Service (IPS) has 200 posts open. Candidates will be selected from the group recommended by the UPSC.

Besides these vacancies, other open positions in the civil services include positions in the Central Services Group A and Group B. The Group A posts include roles in the Indian Railway Service, Indian Revenue Service, Indian Postal Service, Indian Customs and Central Excise service.

Profile of Civil Service candidates selected in 2022

Of the 685 people recommended by the UPSC in 2022, 244 belong to the general category, 203 are from other backward classes (OBC), 73 are from the EWS category, 105 are from scheduled caste (SC), and 60 are scheduled tribe (ST) candidates, as per official figures.

Notably, while the final results for various civil services positions were announced in 2022, they are for the 2021 CSE exams.

Reserve candidates

Apart from those recommended, at least 126 other candidates including 63 from general category, 20 from EWS, 36 from OBC and seven from SC category, have been kept in the reserve pool for appointment. Another one candidate’s result have been withheld for various reasons.

Women toppers

Women candidates took the top three positions in the civil services exams this time after a gap of seven years. Shruti Sharma from Delhi, Ankita Agarwal from West Bengal, and Gamini Singla from Punjab, took the top three spots respectively. While two of them studied at St Stephens (Delhi University), the third is an engineer.

After DU, topper Sharma enrolled at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to pursue a Master’s degree in history, but could not complete it and later registered for an MA in sociology at the Delhi School of Economics, but stopped in the middle. She is a student of Jamia Millia Islamia’s Residential Coaching Academy.

The last time the three toppers of the CSE were women was in 2014. Ira Singhal, Renu Raj and Nidhi Gupta had then beat out competition for the top spots.

The top 10 list

Besides Sharma, Agarwal and Singla, the six others who made the Top 10 are: Aishwarya Verma (he/him), Utkarsh Dwibedi, Yaksh Choudhary, Samayak S Jain, Inshita Rathi, Preetam Kumar and Harkeerat Singh Randhawa.

With a national rank of four, Aishwarya Verma is the topper among men.