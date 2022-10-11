 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FSSAI registration must for foreign firms selling milk, meat items here from February 1

PTI
Oct 11, 2022 / 06:57 AM IST

In an order issued on Monday, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said that it has been decided that registrations of foreign food manufacturing facilities, falling under five food categories, who are intended to export these products shall be mandatory.

In an order issued on Monday, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said that it has been decided that registrations of foreign food manufacturing facilities, falling under five food categories, who are intended to export these products shall be mandatory.

These categories are milk and milk products; meat and meat products, including poultry, fish and their products; egg powder; infant food; and nutraceuticals.

The FSSAI has requested all competent authorities of exporting countries to provide the list of existing manufacturers and those who are intended to export these food products to India. Based on information provided by them, the FSSAI will register these facilities on its portal.

TAGS: #Current Affairs #FSSAI #India #meat #Milk
first published: Oct 11, 2022 06:51 am
