Former Union minister Satyabrata Mookherjee dies at 90

PTI
Mar 03, 2023 / 10:01 PM IST

Former Union minister and West Bengal BJP's ex-president Satyabrata Mookherjee died at his residence in Kolkata on Friday following prolonged illness, party sources said.

Mookherjee, who was also an additional solicitor general of India before entering politics, was 90.

"Mookherjee was suffering from old-age-related ailments for quite some time. He breathed his last this morning," a party official said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled his death, tweeting, "Pained by the passing away of former Union Minister Shri Satyabrata Mookherjee. He played a vital role in building the BJP in West Bengal. He was respected for his legal acumen as well as intellectual prowess. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti." Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari also expressed grief.