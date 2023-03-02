 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Focusing on revenues while neglecting profits to grow startup valuations akin to ponzi scheme: Murthy

Mar 02, 2023 / 08:37 PM IST

Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy on Thursday compared the focus on revenues without giving adequate attention to the bottom lines, and the valuation jumps of startups thereof, to a "Ponzi scheme".

He said the blame for allowing such a system to flourish lies with the "mature" venture capital funds and a company's board of directors, and not with the young entrepreneurs.

Speaking at a Nasscom event, Murthy said Infosys itself had to make a lot of tough calls for the longer term benefits, and asked VC funds to be open and honest about speaking about things.

In a cycle of increasing valuations with repeated funding rounds, the price a company is available at keeps on going up till a setback or an impact arises due to any event and all falls down, Murthy said.