Finance Ministry to meet public sector banks' heads to review financial inclusion schemes

PTI
Apr 05, 2023 / 09:58 PM IST

Finance Ministry has called a meeting of heads of Public Sector Banks (PSBs) on April 13 to review progress of various financial inclusion schemes, including Jan Suraksha and Mudra Yojana.

The meeting is scheduled to be chaired by Financial Services Secretary Vivek Joshi.

According to sources, the meeting to be chaired by the Secretary would also discuss and review the progress of StandUp India and PM SVANidhi Schemes.

To achieve saturation under Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), the Finance Ministry on Saturday launched a three-month campaign starting April 1.