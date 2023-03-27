 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

Female cheetah ‘Shasha’, brought from Namibia to Kuno National Park, dies

Moneycontrol News
Mar 27, 2023 / 07:56 PM IST

As part of an endeavour to restore the spotted cat to country, PM Modi released eight cheetahs that were imported from Namibia in Kuno National Park on September 17 last year. In India, the cheetah became extinct in the 1950s.

Cheetahs have been rapidly heading toward extinction and are classified as a vulnerable species under the IUCN’s (International Union for Conservation of Nature) red list of threatened species. (Representative Image)

The female cheetah ‘Shasha’, which was brought from Namibia and released in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park on December 22, has died ANI reported on March 27.

Before being transported to India, it was found that the cheetah had a kidney ailment.

As part of an endeavour to bring back the spotted cat to the country, PM Modi released eight cheetahs - five males and three females brought from Namibia - in Kuno National Park, Sheopur district, on September 17, 2022. Sasha was one of the eight cheetahs.

A second batch of 12 cheetahs from South Africa arrived at the Kuno National Park on February 18.

The Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh was identified for reintroduction because of its suitable habitat, adequate prey base, and lack of human settlement.