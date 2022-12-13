 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Factbox: Indian, Chinese troops clash for first time since 2020

Dec 13, 2022 / 12:59 PM IST

Here is a look at the relations between the two Asian giants since the 2020 clashes, which killed 20 Indian soldiers and four on the Chinese side

Indian and Chinese troops suffered minor injuries in a clash in the Tawang sector of India's Arunachal Pradesh state on December 9, the first such incident since the deadly clash between the two neighbours in June 2020.

DIPLOMACY

* India's foreign minister told parliament last week, before the latest clashes on Friday, that relations with China cannot go back to normal without peace on the border.

* Indian and Chinese militaries have held many rounds of conversations since the 2020 clashes to defuse tension, without much success.

* India's foreign ministry said in September that Indian and Chinese soldiers would disengage from the Gogra-Hot Springs area in Ladakh in the western Himalayas. The pull-out was confirmed by China.