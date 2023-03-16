 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Ex-LA mayor Eric Garcetti prevails to become US ambassador to India

Bloomberg
Mar 16, 2023 / 07:00 AM IST

Eric Garcetti was confirmed 52-42, with support from several Republicans negating the opposition of a handful of Democrats who argued against his nomination because of the claims surrounding his former top aide, Rick Jacobs.

Eric Garcetti

Former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti won a vote in the US Senate to become ambassador to India after his nomination was delayed almost two years over concerns he mishandled a sexual harassment case during his time in office.

Garcetti was confirmed 52-42, with support from several Republicans negating the opposition of a handful of Democrats who argued against his nomination because of the claims surrounding his former top aide, Rick Jacobs.

A former Garcetti communications director-turned-whistleblower, Naomi Seligman, had called Garcetti a “powerful enabler” of Jacobs’s behavior.

President Joe Biden nominated Garcetti, the co-chair of his 2020 campaign, in July 2021, and then resubmitted his name at the start of the year after the Senate took no action. His nomination finally advanced from the Senate Foreign Relations Committee last week on a 13-8 vote, with Republicans Todd Young and Bill Hagerty voting for him.