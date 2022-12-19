 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Eviction drive begins in Assam's Nagaon amid tight security

PTI
Dec 19, 2022 / 10:02 AM IST

The eviction drive began early in the Santijan bazaar area with the deployment of over 600 security personnel and so far it has been peaceful, Nagaon, Superintendent of Police, Leena Doley told reporters.

File photo

The largest eviction drive in Assam's Nagaon district, near the birthplace of Vaishnav saint Srimanta Sankardeva, began on Monday amid tight security, a senior police officer said.

The eviction drive began early in the Santijan bazaar area with the deployment of over 600 security personnel and so far it has been peaceful, Nagaon, Superintendent of Police, Leena Doley told reporters.

The eviction drive is being carried out in four villages to clear encroached government land, the SP said.

"After Santijan Bazaar we will clear land in Haidubi area and depending on the time taken there, we will take a decision on carrying out the drive in the remaining two villages", Doley said.

The eviction drive to clear over 1,200 bighas of alleged encroached land will take place over the next few days in areas under the Dhing revenue circle.

Heavy security arrangements have been made in the area and the police force, headed by senior officers, is camping here since December 13 with flag marches held here since then, the SP said.