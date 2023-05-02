 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Essential for emerging economies to become engines of growth, help resolve global crisis: Sitharaman

PTI
May 02, 2023 / 06:14 PM IST

Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said it is essential for emerging economies to become growth engines and help in resolving challenges facing the world.

She further said the G20 Presidency has come at a crucial stage for the emerging economies, stressing that three years are critical for the global economy, which is going through a reset.

India currently holds the presidency of G20, which is a grouping of developing and developed countries. India has taken over the presidency from Indonesia and will hand it over to Brazil later in the year.

Addressing the Indian diaspora in Seoul, the minister said India is being noticed worldwide not just because it is the fastest-growing large economy - this year as well as the coming year - but also because of the way in which it has handled the pandemic and economic revival.