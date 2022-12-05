 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Erosion of soil fertility big concern; centre promoting natural farming to better soil health: Narendra Singh Tomar

PTI
Dec 05, 2022 / 04:49 PM IST

The minister was speaking after inaugurating the National Conference on Soil Health Management for Sustainable Farming, organised by Niti Aayog.

Representative Image

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday expressed concern over erosion in soil fertility due to excess use of chemical fertilisers and said the government is taking measures to promote natural farming.

The minister was speaking after inaugurating the National Conference on Soil Health Management for Sustainable Farming, organised by Niti Aayog.

According to an official statement, Tomar said due to chemical farming and other reasons, soil fertility is getting eroded, and climate change is going to be a big concern for the country as well as the world.

The minister said lack of organic carbon in the soil is a serious concern for us.

"To meet this serious challenge and for better soil health, we have to promote natural farming, which is beneficial for the environment," he added.

To promote natural farming, Tomar said the Centre is working with the state governments.